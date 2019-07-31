130 Killed In Bihar Floods, Nearly 88 Lakh Affected

Bihar is one of the worst-affected regions during Monsoon. (AFP)

Three more people died due to floods in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths to 130. Two deaths were reported from Bihar's Darbhanga and Supaul districts.

The floods have hit 13 districts in the state and affected over 88 lakh people.

According to the Water Resources Department, five rivers in Bihar--Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi--are flowing above their danger marks.

In Assam, another state battered by floods, 86 people have died. The situation, however, improved considerably on Tuesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 864 villages of 13 districts are have been affected by floods. Over 400 relief camps in the state are sheltering more than 30,000 people.

Thought the water level has started receding, rivers in the state are still flowing above their danger mark.

