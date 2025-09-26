PM Modi vs Priyanka Gandhi Over Women Voters In Bihar Ahead Of Polls

With assembly elections in Bihar on the horizon, a fierce political contest has emerged between the BJP and the Congress over women voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday unveiled rival visions for women's empowerment in the state.

PM Modi addressed women in Bihar via video conference from Delhi, formally launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Under the scheme, 75 lakh women across the state received Rs 10,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts. The Prime Minister described the initiative as a transformative step for entrepreneurship among rural women.

In his address, PM Modi said the scheme was possible because of the Jan Dhan financial inclusion programme launched 11 years ago. He called the scheme part of the government's effort to make women "Lakhpati Didis" -- women earning at least Rs 1 lakh a year -- under the central government's campaign to create 3 crore such women nationwide.

Bihar will soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country, PM Modi said, adding that more than 2 crore women had already reached this milestone nationwide through various schemes.

The Prime Minister also announced that each beneficiary would later be eligible for an additional Rs 2 lakh in support, along with training in entrepreneurial skills. During the video interaction, women from across Bihar spoke directly to the Prime Minister, sharing how government schemes had shaped their lives.

Attack On RJD

PM Modi criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), recalling conditions in Bihar before Nitish Kumar became chief minister. He said women had been among the worst affected under RJD's governance.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," PM Modi said.

Priyanka Gandhi's Counter-Attack

In Patna, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought to blunt PM Modi's announcement by questioning its timing. Speaking to groups of women, she said the promise of Rs 10,000 so close to elections was a transparent attempt to secure votes.

"The elections are approaching and we are hardly one month away. They announced they will give you Rs 10,000 each. Who has been in government for the last 20 years? Why didn't they give you Rs 10,000 for the last 20 years? They did not tell you that you will receive this amount every month. They did not tell you this amount will become your worth," she said.

Ms Gandhi announced a Congress poll promise of granting land ownership to women. She said every landless family in Bihar would receive 3 to 5 decimals of land, and that ownership titles would be in the names of women. The announcement drew applause from women gathered at the event.

This was Ms Gandhi's first public rally in Bihar. She arrived in Patna to an enthusiastic reception from party workers, before heading to Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters, for a women's interaction programme titled Mahila Samvad. Later, she was scheduled to address a rally in Motihari, about 120 kilometres from the state capital.