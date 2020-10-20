'Nitish Kumar's Face Not Working?' Tejashwi Yadav As BJP Lines Up Stars

Bihar elections: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election from Raghopur seat he won in 2015. (File)

Hitting out at a comment by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar that Tejashwi Yadav has no real power, and was thus incapable of fulfilling his pre-poll promises, RJD-led Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate asked why then was the "world's largest party using its full force" against him.

Tejashwi Yadav's comment came ahead of BJP's star campaigner Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first election rally in Bihar, where polling will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The BJP has created an impressive line-up of his biggest heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and party chief JP Nadda, to address rallies in Bihar as campaigning rises to a feverish pitch.

"If I am inexperienced then why is the BJP using its full force against me? This proves that they are desperate. Is Nitish Kumar's face not working?" asked Mr Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Raghopur seat he won on his maiden outing in electoral politics in 2015.

He added that the BJP is the largest party in the world, but they don't have any chief ministerial candidate, continuing his dismissal of Nitish Kumar in whose cabinet he served as a Deputy Chief Minister but had a falling out over corruption allegations.

Mr Yadav has been consistently attacking his former colleague and five-time Chief Minister saying the key NDA ally was "tired" and could no longer "handle Bihar".

"They have used their full force against me, and I am alone," said Mr Yadav, who is leading the RJD in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the absence of his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"They call me inexperienced, but I have been an MLA, the Leader of Opposition and I also held the deputy chief minister's post. My five years of experience is equivalent to 50 years of (their) experience," he added.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is not a challenge. They (the BJP) are so desperate and in despair, they have understood that they will not form the government again," Mr Yadav said.

The results of Bihar state assembly elections will be declared on November 10.