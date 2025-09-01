"<i>Ladke Nahi Hai, Ladte Hai</i>": Mohan Yadav's Jab At Rahul-Tejashwi-Akhilesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today launched a counter to the Opposition's allegations of "vote theft" in elections and took direct aim at three key faces of the INDIA alliance -- Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at NDTV Emerging Business Conclave, Mr Yadav dismissed the charges and sought to turn the spotlight back on the Opposition's own track record. When NDTV asked about the "teen ladke (three boys)" in Bihar, in reference to the three opposition leaders' recent bonhomie during Mr Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna, Mr Yadav interjected: "Woh 'ladke' nahi, 'ladte' hai (hey are not boys, they are fighting. They will keep fighting, and the BJP will keep winning."

Mr Yadav further sought to deflect allegations of electoral malpractice, describing them as "hypocrisy" from leaders who themselves face corruption charges.

"The meaning of the word 'stealing' is hidden in their own bail orders. What is the accusation against Rahul Gandhi? Why is he on bail? What is the National Herald case? There are cases against the mother, the daughter and the son-in-law, what more can I say?" Mr Yadav said.

Mohan Yadav, the BJP's first Chief Minister from the Yadav community in Madhya Pradesh, also addressed questions about whether his elevation was strategically aimed at wooing Yadav voters in Bihar -- a key demographic historically aligned with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

Taking a jab at dynastic politics, Mr Yadav said, "They (Mulayalam Singh Yadav's family in Uttar Pradesh and Lalu Yadav's family in Bihar) cannot look beyond their own houses. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas'."

"You will talk about the rest of the society. But you will not make anyone other than your own family members the Chief Minister," he added.

The exchange comes at a time when Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and heir to Lalu Prasad Yadav's political legacy, has made the clearest indication yet that he will be the Opposition's chief ministerial face in Bihar.

At a rally during the final phase of the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Mr Yadav directly targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him a "duplicate Chief Minister" while describing himself as the "original".

"This is a copycat government. We need an original CM, not a duplicate one," he declared, prompting cheers from the crowd. "Is it not a copycat government? Isn't it copying me? Tejashwi is ahead; the government is behind. Do you want a duplicate CM or an original CM?"

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.