BJP MP Had Questioned Jan Suraaj's Funding. Prashant Kishor Responds

Days after a BJP leader questioned Jan Suraaj's funding, its leader and poll strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor, has shared details and stressed that the party's funding is transparent and clean.

"Jan Suraaj's funding is transparent. I worked as a consultant and charged a fee for those I worked with. I earned Rs 241 crore in three years. I paid Rs 31 crore as GST and Rs 20 crore as Income Tax. I donated Rs 98 crore to Jan Suraaj through cheque payment," Mr Kishor said, adding that all payments to the party's accounts were made by cheque. "There is no wrongdoing," he said, adding that the party also received donations from other sources.

Jan Suraaj is gearing up for an electoral debut in the upcoming Bihar elections. Mr Kishor, who has completed a yatra through the state and sparked a buzz in political circles, said he is on a mission to transform Bihar, his home state.

"I have not come to Bihar to make money. Every rupee I have is under the government's watch. I will stay in Bihar for 10 years, till this system does not change," he said.

Mr Kishor's remarks come after BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal questioned Jan Suraaj's funding and accused the poll strategist of raising crores through shell companies.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Jaiswal said, "Why do companies that run at a loss give crores of rupees only to Prashant Kishor? Just like every villager knew the word 'scam' during the Congress regime (in Centre), similarly, everyone will know what round-tripping is through Prashant Kishor."