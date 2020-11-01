Tejashwi Yadav's 11 Questions For PM Modi Ahead Of His Bihar Visit

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has turned out to be a crowd puller at Bihar election rallies, this morning tweeted 11 questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the state. PM Modi will address four back-to-back rallies today in Bihar, where voting for three-phased elections began on Wednesday.

In his list of questions, shared on social media just an hour before the Prime Minister begins campaigning, the 31-year-old RJD leader asked the NDA government about issues related to unemployment, migration, and the special status for Bihar - often used by opposition parties to attack the government.

The state has been lagging behind as far as "education, and health standards," are concerned, Mr Yadav said in a post on Facebook.

Using the reference of "double-engine government", which he often uses for the BJP-JDU coalition government, Tejashwi Yadav asked: "Prime Minister, tell me why the double engine government of Bihar, which is continuously making noise on tap water scheme, spends only 4 per cent of the total budget on water supply and sanitation?"

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी आज बिहार दौरे पर आ रहे है। चूँकि वो बिहार में चुनावी प्रचार में आ रहे है तो बिहारवासियों को आशा... Posted by Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, 31 October 2020

"Prime Minister, tell me why one of the poorest states in the country is spending less than 2 per cent of the total budget on malnutrition and starvation in Bihar? Why is there malnutrition and starvation in Bihar even after NDA government (has been ruling) for 15 years?" he wrote in another.

Bihar is "the center of unemployment," Tejashwi Yadav said in his the post, adding that "unemployment rate - under the 'double engine' government - is 46.6 (per cent)". He also alleged that the migrants, who were left jobless amid coronavirus lockdown, didn't get benefits of the government schemes.

"Despite the issue of job cards to a total of 11 lakh families between April and August, only 2,132 families could complete 100 working days in Bihar? Why so?" he asked.

Amid a massive election campaign, fierce attacks are being launched by the leaders at the election rallies.

Earlier this week, PM Modi had labelled Tejashwi Yadav as "Jungleraj ka Yuvraj," suggesting a poor state of law and order in the state during the Lalu Prasad Yadav government.



