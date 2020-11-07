As Voting For 3rd Phase Begins, Chirag Paswan Attacks Nitish Kumar, Again

Chirag Paswan is fighting separately from Nitish Kumar's JDU.

The third and final phase of Bihar Assembly polls today will confirm that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the chief minister again, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday.

"I have worked on the ground, working hard for the party all alone. One thing is clear, both the phases have confirmed this thing and the third phase will put a final stamp on it, that Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again.

"The next government that will be formed will focus on development. I would like to appeal to everyone, to step outside and cast their vote. This is the only chance to make Bihar's next five years better than the last 15 years," he added.

Polling began this morning across 78 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts with all players having made last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

Over 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase including nearly 1.23 crore male and 1.12 crore female voters.

The state assembly has 243 seats and results will be declared on November 10.