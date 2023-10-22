Patna's Durga Puja Pandal Replicates G20 Summit, Draws Huge Crowd

The models of the world leaders at the pandal are showcased alongside figure of PM Modi

A Durga Puja pandal in Patna, themed on the recent G20 Summit hosted in the national capital, is attracting plenty of eyeballs and crowds of revellers.

The pandal, modelled on the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, which hosted the summit, also showcases models of the world leaders and prominent international delegates who attended the two-day event.

The models of the world leaders and delegates at the pandal are showcased alongside a figure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

शारदीय नवरात्रि के सातवें दिन महासप्तमी के अवसर पर पटना के विभिन्न पूजा पंडालों में भ्रमण के दौरान मीठापुर क्षेत्र में G20 के सफल आयोजन को ध्येय में रखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी सहित सभी राष्ट्रध्यक्षों की झांकियां देख मन प्रफुल्लित हो उठा। यह श्रद्धालुओं के लिए… pic.twitter.com/5txpkt6wmo — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 21, 2023

A model of US President Joe Biden, who was among the leading world leaders attending the 18th G20 Summit, has been installed to the right of PM Modi.

The pandal also showcases Delhi's iconic Red Fort.

The G20 Leaders Summit, hosted over two days, September 9 and 10, drew the highest-ever contingent of world leaders and dignitaries in the event's history, including US President Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak.

The event, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, witnessed the historic formal induction of the African Union (AU) into the grouping and the adoption of a declaration by consensus by the world leaders participating in the event.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is all about worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

