Bihar Diwas 2023: History, Theme And Significance Of The Day 

Before 1912, Bihar was a part of the Bengal administrative region.

Bihar Diwas is observed on March 22. On this day in 1912, Bihar and Orissa were carved out from the Bengal presidency as separate states. Bihar Diwas 2023 is a public holiday across the state as offices, companies, banks, and educational institutes under the central and state governments remain closed. This year, the state of Bihar will complete 111 years of existence. The Bihar government has organised a string of multicultural events and programs to celebrate the day. The objective of the celebration was to restore the pride of Bihar in the hearts of the people.

Date

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is marked on March 22. This year, a variety of cultural events have been organised in the state from March 22 to 24.

Bihar Diwas 2023 Theme

This year, the theme of Bihar Diwas is “Yuva Shakti Bihar Ki Pragati”, which simply translates to Progress of Bihar through Youth Power.

History

Bihar Diwas marks the formation of the state from the Bengal presidency. The state was formed on March 22, 1912, when the British government partitioned the Bengal Province.

Bihar Diwas is celebrated with great zeal, and enthusiasm. This is because it marks the establishment of their identity as a distinct state with a unique cultural heritage. The day also provides an opportunity for the people of Bihar to showcase their culture, history, traditions and heritage.