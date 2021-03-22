Bihar Diwas: PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Greet People Of State On Bihar Day

Bihar Diwas 2021: Bihar is celebrating its 109th foundation day today

Today is Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day. On March 22, in 1912, Bihar achieved statehood after it was carved out from Bengal. On Bihar Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others greeted the people of Bihar. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote about the "glorious past and rich culture" of Bihar. He praised Bihar for "development" in the state and tweeted, "Many congratulations to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day...". Bihar Day is a public holiday in the state. Bihar is celebrating its 109th foundation day today.

बिहार दिवस की राज्य के सभी निवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गौरवशाली अतीत और समृद्ध संस्कृति के लिए विशेष पहचान रखने वाला यह प्रदेश विकास के नित नए आयाम गढ़ता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on the mrcroblogging site that his government is determined to create a bright future of Bihar. The state has organised a number of programmes to celebrate Bihar Diwas. "I welcome all of you to participate...." Nitish Kumar said.

“बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं”



बिहार का इतिहास गौरवशाली है और हम वर्तमान में अपने निश्चय से बिहार का गौरवशाली भविष्य तैयार कर रहे हैं। विकसित बिहार के सपने में भागीदारी के लिए मैं आप सभी का स्वागत करता हूं।



जय हिंद-जय बिहार #जुग_जुग_जिये_बिहार — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 21, 2021

Tejaswai Yadav, RJD leader and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly wished the people on Bihar Diwas and posted on Twitter, "Bihar is the birthplace of great men...the sacred land of knowledge, goodwill and harmony."

Happy Bihar Diwas!