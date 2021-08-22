Nitish Kumar Ties Rakhis To Trees, Spreads Conservation Awareness

Bihar government has been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tied rakhis to trees in Patna on the occasion of Rakshabandhan to spread awareness on environmental conservation.

The NDA-led Bihar government has been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day) since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover.

Mr Kumar urged people to plant saplings and save them to conserve the environment.

"Since 2012, we have been observing Rakshabandhan as 'Vriksh Raksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day). People should save trees, just like they save people," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

"We need to plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeewan Hariyali mission. The future generation is now aware of the environment conservation," he said.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Traditionally, on this day, sisters symbolically express their love by tying a sacred thread around their brother's wrist.