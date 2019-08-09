Nitish Kumar Instructs Officials To Maintain Law And Order During Bakrid

Nitish Kumar directed that meetings of peace committees be ensured at all places ahead of festivities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday instructed top officials of the state to diligently maintain law and order during the Bakrid festival falling on August 12, which coincides with the last Monday of Shravan month as per Hindu calendar.

At a high-level review meeting held at his official residence, which was attended by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and Principal Secretary (Home), Amir Subhani,the CM called for a watch on mischievous social media activity aimed at disrupting social harmony.

Mr Kumar asked the Chief Secretary and the DGP to hold a meeting with all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police on Saturday to take stock of the law and order situation in their respective areas of jurisdiction, down to sub-division and police station level.

He also directed that meetings of peace committees be ensured at all places ahead of the festivities.

He said all district administrations be instructed to closely monitor social media activity and take preventive and preemptive action in case of any attempts to make viral sensitive video clips.

He underscored the need for extra precautions this year in view of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) and last Monday of Shravan falling on the same day.

