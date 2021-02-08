Bihar Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, Nine Berths For BJP, Eight For JDU

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar on November 16, 2020 (File)

The much-awaited expansion of the Bihar cabinet - 80 days after Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Chief Minister for a fifth time - will take place at noon Tuesday, with the BJP expected to get nine berths to the eight set aside for Mr Kumar's JDU.

The difference, slight though it may be, is a reminder of reversed power equations in the ruling alliance after last year's Assembly election, in which the BJP won 74 seats to the JDU's 43.

Earlier on Monday Nitish Kumar told reporters: "Whenever I will get the list from the BJP (we) will expand the cabinet...", in remarks that seemed to reinforce that shift in power.

Among the BJP leaders who may be given berths are Shahnawaz Hussain, who was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council seat earlier held by former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Others include Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen, Gopalganj MLA Subhash Singh, Ramnagar MLA Bhagirathi Devi and Banmakhi MLA Krishna Kuma Rishi.

Among the JDU leaders likely to be sworn-in are Nitish Kumar veterans like Shravan Kumar and Sanjay Jha.

Currently the Bihar cabinet consists of 14 members, including Nitish Kumar. Of these seven are from the BJP, including the two Deputy Chief Ministers, and five from the JDU.

The two remaining seats were given to smaller allies - former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The cabinet can have a maximum of 36 people.

Last week sources said that while the BJP was considering an expansion, it was keen to ensure it had more faces in the cabinet than its ally, the JDU.

The split, sources said, would be decided based on the number of MLAs each party had.

The party was also keen to rule out any dispute with the JDU on this point; sources said as much after a meeting between the two parties at BJP chief JP Nadda's home in Delhi.

The Bihar election reversed the power equation between Nitish Kumar and the BJP, with the Chief Minister's party finishing third - well behind the BJP and the opposition RJD.

Soon after the results, the BJP was seen to establish its upper hand by replacing Sushil Modi, whom Nitish Kumar enjoyed a rapport with, and appointing two new Deputy Chief Ministers.