Bihar Boy, Who Was Trapped Between Piers Of Bridge, Dies After Rescue

The 12-year-old child who got trapped between the pillar and the slab of a bridge on a river located in Nasriganj was brought dead at the hospital, said the doctor at Trauma Center, Sadar Hospital.

Earlier today, the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar was rescued by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and was shifted to the hospital after being rescued.

"The child has been rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram. His condition is not normal. NDRF was also engaged in the rescue efforts," he said.

