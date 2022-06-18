Bihar Bandh Today Over 'Agnipath', Backed By Lalu Yadav's Party

Agnipath scheme: Bihar saw huge protests for the third day on Friday.

Students' organisations in Bihar, protesting against the centre's newly introduced 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces, have found support in opposition RJD as they called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on June 18.

The organisations, led by All India Students' Association (AISA), have sought immediate rollback of the scheme - under which hiring has been proposed for a four-year-period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Announcing the RJD's support to the bandh call, the president of its Bihar unit, Jagadanand Singh, said the short-term recruitment scheme is detrimental to the interests of the nation's youth.

"We support those who are agitating on streets in protest against 'Agnipath' recruitment. The new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces is not in the interest of the country's youth," he said at the party office here, in the presence of other Left leaders.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said that he along with party workers would meet Governor Phagu Chouhan on Saturday and submit a memorandum, seeking the withdrawal of the scheme.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Paswan said, "The Agnipath scheme will increase unemployment in the country. It will spread dissatisfaction among youths." Mr Paswan had on Thursday written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising similar concerns.