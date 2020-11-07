Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 3 Live Updates: Speaker, 12 Ministers Among Key Candidates

Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10. (File)

Seventy-eight assembly segments of the 243-strong Bihar Assembly go to polls in the third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar in which stakes are quite high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.

About 2.34 crore voters will decide the fates of 1,204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet in this phase. Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

Besides, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

In 2015 polls , JD( U ) and BJP won 43 of these 78 seats, while the RJD-Congress combine garnered 31 seats in the third phase.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar elections: