Bihar Election Poll Of Exit Polls Live Updates: 55.22% Turnout In Phase 3

The third and final phase of assembly elections concluded today in Bihar in which stakes are quite high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan. There was a 55.22 per cent turnout in Phase 3 of the polls, the Election Commission said today. In the last elections in 2015, the total turnout was 56.66 per cent. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, once considered an election-winning machine in Bihar, is hoping for a comeback, enthused by the response its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, 31, received in his over two dozen rallies. The RJD is part of an alliance comprising its old ally, the Congress, besides the Left parties. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to voters to "set a new record" as polling began in the final phase. PM Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, had come out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state on Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered.
An estimated 45.9 per cent of the 2.34 crore voters cast their votes till 3 pm in Bihar where 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Bihar Assembly are voting today.
Here are the highlights of Poll Of Exit Polls in Bihar:
On Nitish Kumar: The chief minister highlighted central schemes over his own. Talked more about Ujjawala yojana and not much about what his government has done. Spark in the campaign was missing. There is a 15 year incumbency he is carrying. There is anger. When Nitish Kumar was being attacked, even personal barbs, by Chirag Paswan, PM Modi was silent. Nitish Kumar also announced this is his last election. He is just 69. Its not a good thing to drop the bombshell. The clarifications thereafter doesn't matter.
54.1 per cent people cast their votes till 5 pm in the third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar -- down from 56.9 per cent in 2015 -- in which stakes are high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.