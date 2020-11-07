Bihar Election Poll Of Exit Polls Live Updates: 55.22% Turnout In Phase 3

Bihar Election Poll of Exit Polls 2020: The state voted in the third and final phase today

The third and final phase of assembly elections concluded today in Bihar in which stakes are quite high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan. There was a 55.22 per cent turnout in Phase 3 of the polls, the Election Commission said today. In the last elections in 2015, the total turnout was 56.66 per cent. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, once considered an election-winning machine in Bihar, is hoping for a comeback, enthused by the response its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, 31, received in his over two dozen rallies. The RJD is part of an alliance comprising its old ally, the Congress, besides the Left parties. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to voters to "set a new record" as polling began in the final phase. PM Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, had come out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state on Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered.

An estimated 45.9 per cent of the 2.34 crore voters cast their votes till 3 pm in Bihar where 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Bihar Assembly are voting today.

Here are the highlights of Poll Of Exit Polls in Bihar:

Nov 07, 2020 18:42 (IST) Republic Jan ki Baat



NDA: 91-117

MGB: 138

Nov 07, 2020 18:41 (IST) ABP-CVoter



NDA: 104-128

MGB: 108-131

LJP: 1-3

Others: 4-8

Nov 07, 2020 18:41 (IST) Times C-Voter



116: BJP-JDU

120: RJD-Cong

LJP: 1

Others: 6



Nov 07, 2020 18:28 (IST) 55.22% voter turnout in Phase 3 of Bihar polls

There was a 55.22 per cent turnout in Phase 3 of Bihar polls, the Election Commission said today. In the last elections in 2015, the total turnout was 56.66 per cent.

Nov 07, 2020 18:15 (IST) NDTV discusses the Bihar elections

On PM Narendra Modi: The Prime Minister held 12 rallies in Bihar. Used the generic 'Jungleraj' jibe at RJD. Made no direct comment at LJP's Chirag Paswan. Had an unnamed mention of Tejashwi Yadav with Yuvraaj. Return of Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai in poll discourse. Note to Bihar reminding people of Opportunism Vs Atmanirbharta. This letter was over and above the 12 rallies. Talked about "double-engine" government for the next decade. Had a "need Nitish Kumar" appeal for voters. If there is anger against Nitish Kumar, BJP is well aware. It was a direct appeal.



Nov 07, 2020 18:12 (IST) NDTV discusses the Bihar elections

On Tejashwi Yadav: The RJD leader made ab10 lakh jobs promise. Held 10-15 rallies per day - 215 rallies this campaign. He is an election magnet - like Donald Trump of the election. In 2015, Trump went "Job. Job. Job." He did the same here. Left attacks on PM Modi largely to Rahul Gandhi. He said we are talking about economic justice and not social justice. He is aware of his oratory shortcomings. Limited rallies to 10 minutes. May be the new format going forward.

Nov 07, 2020 18:09 (IST) NDTV discusses the Bihar elections

On Nitish Kumar: The chief minister highlighted central schemes over his own. Talked more about Ujjawala yojana and not much about what his government has done. Spark in the campaign was missing. There is a 15 year incumbency he is carrying. There is anger. When Nitish Kumar was being attacked, even personal barbs, by Chirag Paswan, PM Modi was silent. Nitish Kumar also announced this is his last election. He is just 69. Its not a good thing to drop the bombshell. The clarifications thereafter doesn't matter.



Nov 07, 2020 18:04 (IST) Poll percentage till 5 pm in Bihar



Poll Percentage

3rd Phase (5:00 PM)#BiharElections_ThirdPhasepic.twitter.com/3mq6V0OubT - CEO Bihar #ElectionDepartmentBihar (@CEOBihar) November 7, 2020

Nov 07, 2020 18:03 (IST) 54.1% Voter Turnout Till 5 pm In Bihar In Final Phase Of Assembly Polls

54.1 per cent people cast their votes till 5 pm in the third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar -- down from 56.9 per cent in 2015 -- in which stakes are high for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.