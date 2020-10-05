No Post-Poll Alliance With Mahagathbandhan: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not form an alliance with the ''Mahagathbandhan'', Chirag Paswan said.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not form an alliance with the ''Mahagathbandhan'' (grand alliance) after Bihar elections, party chief Chirag Paswan said on Monday.

On being asked if he will support "Mahagathbandhan" (alliance of parties lef by Rashtriya Janata Dal in elections) during the post-poll scenario, Mr Paswan told news agency ANI, "We have never done a post-poll alliance. We have always been into the pre-poll alliance."

"We had many expectations from the current Bihar CM, but he hasn't fared well on those. Today, it's a matter of concern for me what is the Bihar CM's idea of development. The benefits of schemes haven't reached the grassroots," he added.

"If I had to choose the easier path, I would have joined the "gathbandhan", but I choose the difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the state's lost pride," said Mr Paswan.

On being asked if he will gather votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Paswan said, "Nobody has to ask for votes in his name. I believe in him."

He further said that he is not upset with any particular person but he has always been worried about the state.

"The way developmental works should take place in Bihar, people go out of Bihar in search of jobs. This system has been continuing for so many years. We had many expectations from the Chief Minister but if you see his tenure from 2005 to 2020, he did not fulfil the expectations during this period," Mr Paswan said.

"I have been working on the Bihar First, Bihari First document, which has been prepared by the LJP. I have prepared this after getting inspired by PM Modi. I had a suggestion that the next government must incorporate the document with the vision of Bihar First, Bihari First. Why don't we get opportunities within our state itself? People have to go out for studies and jobs. I came to politics with this vision," he added.

The Lok Janshakti Party on Sunday decided not to contest the elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition.