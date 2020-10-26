Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Consider Bihar As My Family, Working For Its Development, Says Nitish Kumar

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government.

The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections will end today evening.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal(United), is up against the opposition ''Mahagathbandhan,'' comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties.

Top leaders of both the alliances are making a last-ditch effort to seek the voters as only one day is left for campaigning for the first phase of elections. Political bigwigs Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed rallies on Friday.

Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar is the NDA's chief ministerial face and is engaged in holding rallies one after the other.

Several big leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will hold election rallies today, in favour of their party and allies candidates.

A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28 and 31,000 polling station have been established. As per the Election Commission, in the first phase of elections, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters. Security has been tightened in Naxal-affected areas.

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.

Here are the Updates on poll campaigning for Bihar Election:

Oct 26, 2020 13:35 (IST) Tejashwi Yadav's "Onion Garland" For BJP In Last Mile Of Bihar Campaign



Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav this morning was seen holding up a garland of onions, hitting out at the centre over the rising prices of the vegetable. Mr Yadav's attack comes two days before Bihar votes in the first phase of the assembly election. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav this morning was seen holding up a garland of onions, hitting out at the centre over the rising prices of the vegetable. Mr Yadav's attack comes two days before Bihar votes in the first phase of the assembly election. Read Here

Oct 26, 2020 13:32 (IST) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar requested voters to bring back the JD(U) in power. Targeting the RJD he said, "A few of them are only bothered about their immediate family. But I consider the entire state as my family and hence working for its development."



Oct 26, 2020 12:57 (IST) RJD Supporters During Tejaswi Yadav's Rally

यह उत्साह, ऊर्जा का यह स्तर @laluprasadrjd जी के बाद सिर्फ एक ही जननेता की जनसभाओं में दिख सकता है! pic.twitter.com/XiW9I9yQmB - Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 26, 2020

Oct 26, 2020 12:51 (IST) Nitish Kumar Addresses Rally in Muzaffarpur

Live - बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 की चुनावी सभा। विधानसभा- सकरा (मुजफ्फरपुर) से https://t.co/EeD2IURuuE - Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 26, 2020

Oct 26, 2020 12:44 (IST) Bihar Elections: JP Nadda To Address Public Meetings In Bihar Today



BJP president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Bihar's Poornia and Aurangabad districts. भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda 26 अक्टूबर 2020 को बिहार के औरंगाबाद और पूर्णिया में जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। #BiharWithNDA#भाजपा_है_तो_भरोसा_है



लाइव देखें



• https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu

• https://t.co/KrGm5hWgwn

• https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN

• https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4pic.twitter.com/QNnrsfcfkU - BJP (@BJP4India) October 25, 2020 BJP president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Bihar's Poornia and Aurangabad districts.

Oct 26, 2020 11:59 (IST) "Jail Right Place For Him": Chirag Paswan Sharpens Attack On Nitish Kumar



Two days before the Bihar election, Chirag Paswan, stepping up his attacks on Nitish Kumar over allegations of corruption, said he believed "jail is the right place" for the Chief Minister. "It is not possible that Nitish Kumar was not involved in scams," the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader told news agency ANI on his coalition partner-turned-chief target. Two days before the Bihar election, Chirag Paswan, stepping up his attacks on Nitish Kumar over allegations of corruption, said he believed "jail is the right place" for the Chief Minister. "It is not possible that Nitish Kumar was not involved in scams," the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader told news agency ANI on his coalition partner-turned-chief target. Read Here

Oct 26, 2020 11:39 (IST) Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/wy9nP74Egv - ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020 Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

Oct 26, 2020 09:33 (IST) Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election & do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our govt - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going: Chirag Paswan, LJP https://t.co/jkOF7Dapux - ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Oct 26, 2020 08:28 (IST) Bihar Election: For "Nitish-Free Government", Chirag Paswan's Message To BJP Voters



Chirag Paswan, whose rebellion against Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal United is speculated to be backed by the BJP, stepped up his campaign today, seeking votes even from the BJP voters who do not support the Chief Minister. His tweet this morning read: "I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government." Read Here

