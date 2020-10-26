Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Consider Bihar As My Family, Working For Its Development, Says Nitish Kumar

The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections will end today evening.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal(United), is up against the opposition ''Mahagathbandhan,'' comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties.
Top leaders of both the alliances are making a last-ditch effort to seek the voters as only one day is left for campaigning for the first phase of elections. Political bigwigs Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed rallies on Friday.
Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar is the NDA's chief ministerial face and is engaged in holding rallies one after the other.
Several big leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will hold election rallies today, in favour of their party and allies candidates.
A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28 and 31,000 polling station have been established. As per the Election Commission, in the first phase of elections, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters. Security has been tightened in Naxal-affected areas.
Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.
Here are the Updates on poll campaigning for Bihar Election:
यह उत्साह, ऊर्जा का यह स्तर @laluprasadrjd जी के बाद सिर्फ एक ही जननेता की जनसभाओं में दिख सकता है! pic.twitter.com/XiW9I9yQmB- Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 26, 2020
Live - बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 की चुनावी सभा। विधानसभा- सकरा (मुजफ्फरपुर) से https://t.co/EeD2IURuuE- Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 26, 2020
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda 26 अक्टूबर 2020 को बिहार के औरंगाबाद और पूर्णिया में जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। #BiharWithNDA#भाजपा_है_तो_भरोसा_है- BJP (@BJP4India) October 25, 2020
लाइव देखें
• https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu
• https://t.co/KrGm5hWgwn
• https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN
• https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4pic.twitter.com/QNnrsfcfkU
Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/wy9nP74Egv- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020
Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election & do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our govt - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going: Chirag Paswan, LJP https://t.co/jkOF7Dapux- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020