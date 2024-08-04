'Biggest Reform After 10 Years': Amit Shah On New Criminal Laws

"INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well," he said (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the three criminal laws and said that these laws have no provisions for punishment, their purpose is to give justice.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon Systems in Chandigarh, Mr Shah said that if any reform is proven to be the biggest reform after 10 years, then it will be the implementation of three criminal laws.

"Whatever reforms have happened in the last 10 years under the Modi government, if any reform is proven to be the biggest reform after 10 years, then it will be the implementation of three criminal laws," he said.

"How can a nation be considered independent if its criminal justice system is the one which was passed by another country's Parliament when it was not free? I can say proudly that BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) and BSA (Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam), all three are formed by the chosen representatives of our people. These are Indian laws made in the Indian Parliament. These laws have no provisions for punishment. The purpose is to give justice, So this is not the penal code, this is the justice code," the Home Minister added.

Mr Shah said that India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system after the implementation of new criminal laws.

"After the full implementation of these laws, India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the entire world. For this, the Home Ministry is arranging training and building skills at various levels," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah took a dig at the INDIA bloc and said that they should prepare to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well.

Mr Shah, while inaugurating the water supply project Nyay Setu and launching the smart city mission in Chandigarh made these remarks.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that NDA will again register victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

"INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, and Modi ji will come. They (the opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in three elections," said the Union Home Minister.

Lashing out at the Opposition, Amit Shah said that the INDIA bloc wants to create instability and they must learn the way of working in the opposition.

"These people who want to spread instability, repeatedly say that this government is not going to last. I have come to assure them that not only will the government complete its term but the next government will be of NDA and be ready to sit in the opposition and learn the way of working in the opposition properly," he said.

