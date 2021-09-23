'Big-Time BJP Leader All Set To Join Our Party,' Claims Trinamool's Firhad Hakim

Firhad Hakim said that the "process has only started" (File)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim today said a "big leader from BJP" is set to join Trinamool Congress in a few days and claimed that the BJP will disintegrate in the state.

Firhad Hakim, who is campaigning for TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll, said the party is not indiscriminately inducting BJP leaders into its fold.

Trinamool Congress is checking antecedents, track record and image of each BJP leader who has come to TMC and is deciding on their appeal after due deliberation, Mr Hakim, who is also a senior minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, said.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during an election campaign had said, "The Trinamool has kept its doors shut. The day we open it, the BJP will become empty. There are so many people waiting to cross over."

Bengal saw several switch BJP leaders defecting to TMC after Mamata Banerjee's party swept to power in the Assembly poll this year.

"The process has only started," was Firhad Hakim's cryptic reply when he was asked by reporters whether there would be more crossovers to the TMC after Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy earlier.

"Wait for a few more days. A big-time BJP leader is all set to join our party... BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal," he said without elaborating.

Reacting to Mr Hakim's comments, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "The TMC should think about ethics and ideology before trying to poach BJP leaders. Those not interested in power and position, but love BJP will not leave," he asserted.

Newly-appointed Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder appealed to disgruntled party leaders to discuss their grievances with their seniors and assured them he will be ever attentive to address their issues.

"Don't take any decision which will weaken the fight for people's democratic rights in Bengal," he appealed.

Besides Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy. three BJP MLAs have also joined TMC.