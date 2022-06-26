Watch: Big Leap In Tech, Drones Carry Water For Flood-Hit People In Assam

Floods and landslides have claimed over 120 lives in Assam this year.

Drones are being used to carry out flood mapping and provide essentials in Assam's Silchar, in a game-changing use of technology that is making its mark in relief operations.

Two drones were deployed in Silchar for carrying water and other relief materials to the inaccessible areas where the flood situation remains grim.

#AssamFloods | Silchar administration uses drones to deliver essentials in flood-affected areas. pic.twitter.com/WduTqzg5s8 — NDTV (@ndtv) June 26, 2022

Floods and landslides have claimed over 120 lives across the state this year. As many as 25 lakh people still remain affected in 25 districts though floodwater has been receding in parts of the state. Silchar in Cachar district is among the worst-affected areas.

The central and state disaster forces along with emergency services and police personnel are helping the district administration in the relief operation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar today during which he toured the flood-affected areas in an inflatable boat and took stock of the situation.

Stating that his government's priority is to restore electricity, the Chief Minister said that the situation will be much better in Silchar if there is no rain in the next 24 hours.