Big Gatherings Banned Near Mangaluru Mosque After Claim Of Temple Remains

Mangaluru: A court had put the renovation of the mosque on hold.

Large gatherings have been banned near a mosque in Karnataka's Mangaluru amid protests by a rightwing Hindu group that claims that remains of a temple were found during its partial demolition.

The restrictions have been imposed till 8 am tomorrow within a 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid.

According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a temple-like architectural design was discovered during digging at the old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

This morning, the outfit performed rituals that it claimed "would prove whether a temple existed at the spot".

A court had put the renovation of the mosque on hold after reports of a temple-like structure being found.

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said the veracity of the claims made by VHP would be verified after reports were taken from the Endowment Department and the Waqf Board on the ownership of the land.

The VHP has said it will approach the court if its rituals confirm temple remains.

The row has surfaced at a time a dispute centred on Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque is being heard in courts including the Supreme Court.