Big FDI Moves For Single Brand Retail, Digital Media, Manufacturing

Last financial year has witnessed the largest FDI inflow, said Piyush Goyal.

The government today said it is taking steps to relax norms for Foreign Direct Investment in several sectors including single brand retail, digital media and manufacturing to boost the flagging economy.



Claiming the last financial year has witnessed the largest FDI inflow, Union minister Piyush Goel, after a cabinet meeting, said, "FDI regulations have been liberalised. FDI regime has been simplified. This will also boost employment for the youth. We see an opportunity to make India a manufacturing hub."



Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India had approved a record Rs. 1.76 lakh crore payout - a move that was dubbed "stealing from the RBI" by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.



The record transfer, including a surplus of Rs. 1.23 lakh crore for 2018-19, will boost the government's finances at a time it strives to tackle a nearly five-year low economic growth with lakhs of estimated job cuts across sectors, and defend its ambitious target of containing fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

