Big Explosives Recovery In Kashmir's Pulwama Ahead Of Independence Day

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered approximately 25 to 30 kgs of improvised explosive device (IED) near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in the Union Territory's Pulwama.

A major tragedy has been averted, police said, days before the 75th Independence Day of India.

"An IED weighing approx 25 to 30 kgs were recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by the Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir.

A day earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a terrorist with ISIS links from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, who was planning an IED blast on Independence Day.

A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

