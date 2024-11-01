Bibek Debroy, Chairman Of PM's Economic Advisory Council, Dies At 69

Economist and chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic advisory council Bibek Debroy died today at the age of 69. A Padma Shri awardee, Mr Debroy earlier served as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune.

"Bibek Debroy passed away today at 7 am due to intestinal obstruction," AIIMS Delhi said.

PM Modi paid his condolences and described Mr Debroy as a "towering scholar".

"Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," PM Modi posted on social media.

Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed… pic.twitter.com/E3DETgajLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Mr Debroy was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge.

He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the economist as an "excellent academician".

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician. He will be admired for his policy guidance on economic issues and noteworthy contributions to India's development. His columns in… pic.twitter.com/y1niSMlxU7 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 1, 2024

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician. He will be admired for his policy guidance on economic issues and noteworthy contributions to India's development. His columns in newspapers enriched and enlightened millions. Dr. Debroy leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of economics, academia and literature. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. May Almighty grant Sadgati to the departed. Om Shanti," Mr Pradhan posted on social media.

Mr Debroy was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019. He has authored/edited several books, papers and popular articles and has also been a Consulting/Contributing Editor with several newspapers.