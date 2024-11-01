Today, November 1, Bibek Debroy steps into Svarga loka. On this Diwali day, he returns to the highest heavens; the realm of the immortals.

I saw him as an elder brother, so he was Bibek 'da' to me. He was impressive beyond measure. He served our nation as a brilliant economist, acknowledged by many as among the best economists in India. He was Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and a former member of the NITI Aayog. Fittingly, he was a Padma Shri awardee. His contributions to Indian governance are too many to recount, to name a few: he contributed in the areas of governance, law, railways, poverty tracking and alleviation, and economic growth.

He also served our civilisation and wrote anthologies on traditional Indian knowledge and scriptures. I had devoured many before I had met him. His translations of the Mahabharat, Valmiki Ramayan, Bhagavad Gita, Hari Vamsa, and some of the Puranas will be remembered as not just exquisite books to read but also as reference material far into the future. Since I worked in the same space, his writings were a treasure trove of knowledge and reference work for me.

When I First Met Bibek Da

I met him around the launch of my second book in 2011. I walked up to him and sought his blessings. He said he had read my first book, released in 2010. The mere fact of his having read my work had sent a sharp thrill up my spine. He was fulsome in his praise and did not hold back his words. His kindness infused confidence in me. Over the years our acquaintance transformed into a deep friendship and camaraderie. Since he was much older than me, I looked upon him as a mentor and father figure.

The years 2015 to 2021 were a bleak period in my personal life. Bibek da and his gracious wife, Suparna Bhabhi were a tremendous source of succour and strength in those years. I leaned on them. They steadied and guided me. I often stayed in their warm and welcoming home whenever I visited Delhi.

Comfortable Silence

Suparna Bhabhi was a generous and welcoming hostess cast in an old-world mould of thoughtful concern and hospitality. In the evenings, we chatted in their dining room or study. Bibek da talked, and I listened. We often continued till late, Suparna Bhabhi retiring after ascertaining that we were comfortable. Then there were the breakfast conversations. Often, Bibek da and I sat in companionable silence reading newspapers (their home received six to seven newspapers daily). During breakfast time, we discussed current events, national and global. Evenings were reserved for our culture, scriptures, and way of life. It was the time of deepest discussions on aspects of Dharma and the constituents of a well-lived life. It was a master class in ethics, politics and aesthetics. I was fortunate.

The nation has lost a stalwart intellectual, our civilisation has lost a sentinel.

He has left behind an ocean of memories and learnings. I will dip into them in every walk of life.

I will miss you Bibek da. You left too early.

Till we meet again…

(Amish Tripathi is a best-selling author, former diplomat and broadcaster from India, known best for The Shiva Trilogyand Ram Chandra Series)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author