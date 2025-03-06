NDTV Exclusive: Amish Tripathi And Sai Abhishek On How Gen Z Is Making Mythology Trendy Again

The highly anticipated show, Legends of Shiva with Amish, which recently premiered on Discovery Channel, takes viewers on an intriguing exploration of Lord Shiva's mythology, history and spiritual significance.

The series is hosted by Amish Tripathi, the celebrated author renowned for his work on ancient Indian narratives.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Amish Tripathi and Sai Abhishek (Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery) gave a closer look at the themes and ideas that drive Legends of Shiva with Amish.

The conversation touches upon the fusion of mythology and modern-day exploration, with discussions on spiritual quests, technology and the resurgence of interest in historical content.

Both Amish and Sai Abhishek shared their insights into the making of the show, as well as their personal reflections on the rich spiritual heritage and its relevance today.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview with Amish Tripathi.

Question: In your discussion with Elon Musk, you touched upon interplanetary travel and its connection to spiritual ideas. Do you see any parallels between the journey of human exploration and the spiritual quests depicted in Indian mythology, like the Kumbh Mela?

Answer: Yes, we discussed the spiritual component of interplanetary travel, which I have already touched on in my earlier answer. However, there's another link between this idea and the Kumbh Mela. The Kumbh Mela is actually aligned with the movements of Brihaspati (or Guru), the Sanskrit word for the planet Jupiter. As you may know, Jupiter has an orbit around the Earth that takes roughly 12 years to complete, and the Kumbh Mela also occurs every 12 years because it tracks the movement of Jupiter around the Sun.

The Maha Kumbh, however, occurs once every 144 years - 12 times 12 - because it also takes the moon into account and its specific cycle. So, the timing of the Kumbh Mela is directly aligned with the movements of the planets.

Question: The Kumbh Mela is a profound spiritual event. How do you think someone like Elon Musk, who is deeply involved in technology and space exploration, might view or experience the essence of this gathering?

Answer: Luckily, I don't have to guess what Elon Musk would think. We actually discussed the Kumbh Mela. Firstly, Elon was fascinated by the sheer scale of the event - 415 million people. That was the number when we initially discussed it, but now it's turning out to be around 500 million. If it were an independent country, it would probably be the third-largest country on Earth, just the Maha Kumbh by itself.

So, the scale of it fascinated him, as did the historicity - the fact that Indians have been celebrating and gathering for the Kumbh for millennia, without fail. It's a tradition, an unbroken tradition that goes back so long, and many other cultures could not keep their traditions alive. That fascinated him too.

He was also intrigued by the links with the planets. I explained, as mentioned in the earlier answer, how the timing of the Kumbh is actually linked to the planet Jupiter. That intrigued him as well, and of course, the spiritual dimensions of the event also caught his attention.

Question: You've undertaken a journey across sacred sites to retrace Shiva's footprints. How did visiting these historical sites impact your understanding of the mythology surrounding Shiva? Can you share a specific experience from this journey that deepened your connection to these places?

Answer: On the journey to the sacred sites of Lord Shiva, one of the things I discussed with my father once, but which became much more front and center during this trip, was that many of Lord Shiva's temples are in remote, faraway places - they're not easy to get to. And it's a struggle to reach them, like the temple at Kalinjok in Nepal or Kedarnath. We decided we wanted to walk, and there is a purpose in going through that struggle - meeting and seeing Lord Shiva at the temple, getting his darshan. The struggle, in a way, is a tapasya. Your body and mind get purified through the struggle, so you're better prepared when you finally see him at his temple.

Lord Shiva is endlessly fascinating, and we learn so much from various experts. However, one thing I didn't know, which I discovered during this documentary, is a temple in Maharashtra where both Hindus and Muslims worship Lord Shiva. Kavita Kani spoke to us about it, and we cover it in the documentary. I'm sure you'll find it fascinating as well. It's a story of inclusion, the majesty, and the beauty of Lord Shiva.

Take a look at the excerpts from the interview with Sai Abhishek

Question: The resurgence of interest in mythology and historical content is notable in India today. Why do you think there is such a growing appetite for these themes, especially in the digital space?

Answer: On the resurgence of the mythology genre in India, my belief is that over the last four or five years, especially after social media took over mainstream media, we've seen more exposure to mythology. I would also say that, as Discovery, we deserve some credit for investing in a lot of mythology and history-based programming from India. We've developed several projects, such as the Secrets franchise, Secrets of Sanolia, Secrets of the Kohinoor, and The Buddha's Relics, all drawing from the legends of the Ramayana, and History Hunter and Mystery Hunter. We've been deeply entrenched in growing this category, building talent, and revealing hidden stories from history. The fact that India is now seen differently on the global stage means people want to understand our past. It's not just about understanding our history but how it's relevant today and how we can apply it.

Mythology is required more than ever because it is a form of storytelling and a belief system. You can see the relevance today, whether through podcasts, TV shows, films, or books. There are many authors writing in this genre, and there's a growing interest in it.

Question: What role do you see mythological and historical content playing in shaping the cultural discourse of today's audiences?

Answer: I broadly answered the first and second questions together, but to be very specific about the role mythology plays, I personally believe that, as human civilization, we've been telling stories for thousands of years-in every shape and form that we could. Mythology is part of every culture. Every culture has its own mythology, belief systems, and faiths. As I said earlier, we need mythology more than ever now because we are also searching for who we are, what it means to be alive today, and our place in the world. We come from a rich heritage. We were one of the ancient civilizations of the world that has survived to this day and is thriving.

The younger generations are extremely curious about this, and they seek to find out more beyond school textbooks and what they are taught in academic settings. Definitely, more work has been done around this, and there is a lot of material to be ingested, whether in fiction, non-fiction, or literature. Mythology makes everything relevant. All the stories we tell are derived in some form from these great epics and mythologies. So, yes, it is extremely relevant today.

Question: How do you think Warner Bros. Discovery is uniquely positioned to bring mythological content to Indian audiences, especially in an era where there's a blend of modern entertainment and traditional storytelling?

Answer: At Warner Bros. Discovery, we've been building this genre one show at a time, spending months researching each project. We invest six to eight months in each show to get the research right, speaking to authors, writers, archivists, experts, and specialists in the subject matter. This level of research is something I believe has not been done before in the factual space in India. It's mostly been seen in fiction or movies, but we were the first to bring these stories to the factual side.

For example, there was the discovery of a 4,000-year-old warrior clan in Uttar Pradesh, where weapons and war chariots were unearthed in a farm. This discovery rewrote ancient Indian history. There are many such stories waiting to be uncovered, but it requires a dedicated team to develop and bring them to the screen. We partnered with Neeraj Pandey, a renowned Bollywood director, and Manoj Bajpayee for these stories. When you combine these talented individuals with original music, good camera work, and editing, the result becomes something palatable for a large audience.

We've done this repeatedly, from Legends of Ramayana to Legends of Shiva, with Amish Tripathi as the host. Even though people who know the Ramayana may have lived with it their whole lives, when Amish goes on the journey and makes new discoveries, the experience becomes revelatory, not just for the viewers but for him as well. These deep dives into the stories behind the stories provide a world you might not otherwise experience in a brief social media video or reel.

So, we've been building talent through formats like Secrets, Legends, and Mystery Hunter. We've also worked closely with organizations like the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other historians and experts to continuously research and present these fascinating stories.

Question: Warner Bros. Discovery is known for its innovation in storytelling. How do you continue to push the boundaries of mythological and historical content in India? Are there any exciting new formats or approaches in the pipeline that audiences can look forward to?

Answer: At Warner Bros. Discovery in India, we're developing multiple projects simultaneously, building out a genre that didn't exist before us. We hope more people will join in exploring history and mythology, as there are thousands of years of stories to discover and share. A few key things we're working on include building intellectual properties (IP) like *Legends of Shiva, Legends of Ramayana, and others that are in development.

For example, Secrets started as a collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, and it evolved into Secrets of Sonali, Secrets of Kohinoor, and Secrets of the Buddha's Relics. We are working to create recurring franchises that people can look forward to year after year, season after season. This is what every programmer and network hopes for: to create a key franchise with a dedicated audience.

We are also focusing on building talent-not just anyone who can read lines, but people with expertise who can hold the audience's attention, tell stories, and break down complex historical information into simple language. Amish Tripathi, for instance, is an expert on mythology and the Ramayana. His collaboration with us has been invaluable.

The other crucial aspect is research. We invest months of work into researching these stories, using multiple sources, first-hand and second-hand, and fact-checking everything. Our team puts a lot of resources into development to tell the most important stories of our time. Additionally, we've upped the production value of Indian documentaries to match global standards. We're using world-class talent and technology to create immersive experiences for the audience.

We're also testing some cool new technology that we hope will further immerse audiences in these mythological worlds. While I can't reveal too much yet, it's something exciting that will soon be introduced.

Question: How has the audience's perception of mythological and historical content evolved over the years? Are there any specific shifts in storytelling preferences you've observed?

Answer: On the evolution of audience preference and the popularity of mythology and history-based content, I would say that the last few years, especially since the pandemic, have seen a huge increase in the consumption of local and global storytelling. The supply of content has gone up, and so has the demand. This shift has changed the way mythology and historical programming is perceived.

In earlier days, fiction films took a lot of creative liberties, but in non-fiction, audiences get to see the real thing - stories backed by research, real discoveries, and people who have worked hard to uncover the truth. Documentaries were once perceived as boring, but that perception has shifted. Our documentaries now have the global appeal and production values to compete with international content.

With increased content consumption, the demand for both long-form and short-form content, such as podcasts and books, has grown. We, as a network, have been focusing on producing Indian stories with a global reach, and the response has been incredible. India is now telling its own stories on the world stage, with pride in our heritage and history.