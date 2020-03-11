Those Who Leave Congress With Hue And Cry Return Silently: Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said the Madhya Pradesh government will prove in the House that it is safe

A day after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said those who quit the party after raising a hue and cry, eventually return silently.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi, Mr Baghel said the Kamal Nath government is "safe" and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart is yet to show "his move".

Asked about Mr Scindia's resignation from the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel quoted a Hindi poem and said, "Kuchh to majbooriyan rahi hongi, warna koi yun hi bewafa thode hota hai" (there must have been some compulsion, no one is disloyal without a reason).

"We have seen those who quit the Congress while growling, came back silently. There have been many such instances. Those who left the party after raising a hue and cry, later returned to the fold silently," he said.

Asked about Kamal Nath's confidence of retaining his government despite not all Congress MLAs attending the legislature party meet on Tuesday, Mr Baghel said the Madhya Pradesh government will prove in the House that it is safe.

"How many legislators attended the BJP legislature party meet? The Congress's number is being shown, but have you shown BJP's? Let the floor test take place, Kamal Nath's government will be safe," he said.

"It is just the beginning as Kamal Nath is yet to show his move," he added.

About his Delhi visit, Mr Baghel said he will discuss with the Congress's central leadership about the party's nominees for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

"I will discuss about the nominees for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, as the last date of filing of the nominations is March 13," he said.

Two Rajya Sabha seats in the state are falling vacant and both will go to the Congress, he claimed.