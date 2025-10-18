Another BJP MP Attacked In Flood-Hit North Bengal, Says "Conspiracy"

The convoy of the BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has allegedly come under attack near Jorebunglow in Darjeeling. Stones were thrown at a vehicle in the convoy by unknown people. No one has been injured in the attack. The MP has lodged a complaint with the police.

Bista said he had gone to the interior part of the hills to survey the flood situation. He came under attack while he was heading back.

"In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine," he said in a post on Facebook.

"The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutor for our region, is highly suspicious, and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region. If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits,' the post added.

"I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today -- we will not allow your nefarious attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening," he added.

Arun Sigchi, a Member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, said, "We don't feel there is any culture of stone pelting in the Hills. That could be a coincidence".

Such a thing that should not happen, he said. "It doesn't go with the culture of hill politics. There is peace in the hills. Miscreants do not belong to any political party," he added.

The attack on Bista - the two-time MP from Darjeeling -- came days after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal.

Horrific cellphone videos from the spot had showed Murmu, the MP from Bengal's Maldaha Uttar seat, profusely bleeding from severe head injuries, his white scarf turning red.

Murmu and Ghosh were attacked when they had gone to distribute relief materials to the locals hit by floods. Both the leaders were admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri for long time flowing this attack.