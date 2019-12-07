Rahul Gandhi Should Return As Congress President, Says Bhupesh Baghel

"Workers across the nation are with Rahul Gandhi," Bhupesh Baghel said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today said that Rahul Gandhi must take over the post of Congress president again as all workers across the country support him for being vocal about national issues.

"Rahul Gandhi must become Congress party president because workers across the country are with him. He understands the country and people also love him. He speaks clearly about national issues. He should take the responsibility of party president at the earliest,' Mr Baghel told news agency ANI.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was asked to respond to a question over media reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to the post of Congress president after Delhi assembly elections next year.

Rahul Gandhi, who took charge as Congress president in 2017, resigned from the post after the party's dismal show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After his resignation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president.

Speaking about the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand, Mr Baghel said he is confident Congress will win by a majority.