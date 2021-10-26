Bhopal Vendor Caught On Video Washing Coriander Leaves In Drain Water, Charged

The officials, who later visite the market, could not find the vendor (Representational)

A vegetable vendor in Bhopal caught on video washing coriander leaves with water from a drain, has been charged, an official said today. The video of the unidentified man has gone viral.

The incident took place in Bhopal's Sindhi Market and the man who shot the video can be heard telling the accused that washing vegetables in drain water is harmful, he said.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, I have directed officials concerned to take action. I have told the food department and civic officials to take strict action on receiving information of adulteration and contamination," District Collector Avinash Lavania said.

Later, Bhopal District Food Safety Officer Devendra Kumar Dubey filed a complaint against the unidentified vendor, after which a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The official said he visited the Sindhi Market but could not find the vendor.