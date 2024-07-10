Rs 131 For 100 gm Fresh Coriander? Social Media Users In Disbelief

The "premium" coriander leaves was priced even higher at Rs 141 for 100 grams. (File)

Remember the good old days when our parents used to buy vegetables from hawkers and always get a bundle of fresh coriander leaves (dhaniya) for free? That's no longer the case in 2024. Coriander now comes at a cost, but its price listed on an online app has sparked a debate online.

Zepto, an instant delivery platform, is now charging a whopping Rs 130 for just 100 gm of coriander leaves in Gurugram. Harsh Upadhyay, a Gurugram resident, recently shared on social media a screenshot showing the exorbitant price of coriander on the quick-commerce platform. It was retailing for Rs 131 per 100 grams, even after a 22 per cent discount on Zepto. The "premium" coriander leaves was priced even higher at Rs 141 for 100 grams.

Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto ???????? pic.twitter.com/u1La4duidU — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) July 8, 2024

Mr Upadhyay's post sparked a flurry of comments, with many users -- in disbelief -- comparing prices on Zepto and its rival Blinkit.

"It's Rs 40 on Blinkit," a user commented.

Another user claimed, "My vegetable vendor gave me 100 grams of coriander for 10 rupees. I always take it from him."

मेरा सब्जीवाला 10 रुपए में 100 ग्राम धनिया दिया है।



हमेशा उसी से लेता हूं। — Luffy (@luffyspeaking) July 8, 2024

"It's just 5 Rs in tier 3 cities and 10 Rs in tier 2 cities," a comment read.

It's just of 5 Rs in tier 3 cities and 10 Rs in tier 2 cities ???????? — Shubham Metange (@shubhammetange) July 9, 2024

Someone else chimed in, "Example of what corporates can do to things. Let's Buy from local vendors and help them grow instead."

Example of what corporates can do to things.

Let's Buy from local vendors and help them grow instead — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) July 8, 2024

However, one user pointed out that customers are essentially paying as much for the convenience of rapid delivery as they are for the items themselves. “But this is the same Funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and being dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all zomato processes are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?”

But this is the same Funda as zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and dragged thru a manhole in the monsoon.. all zomato process are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything — indranil_sinha_2022 (@poppins_2022) July 8, 2024

The high price of vegetables can likely be attributed to heavy rainfall during this monsoon season. Rains in Moradabad has destroyed tomato crops, leading to a shortage and price rise in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Farmers in the region reported that their fields are waterlogged, causing tomatoes to rot, and forcing them to clear their crops to make way for other produce. The untimely rains came after a severe heatwave, which had already damaged the crops.