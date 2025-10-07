In Bhojpuri Actor-Politician vs Wife, Her Response To "Political Mileage" Allegations

Amid the Bihar Elections 2025, the ongoing dispute between Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh has made headlines again. This time Jyoti Singh has retorted to her husband's allegations, saying she would contest the elections on her own if she wants.

The actor's feud with his wife came under public scrutiny ahead of the Bihar assembly election.

Jyoti Singh, who is the second wife of Pawan Singh, had accused him of infidelity and with the election inching closer, the two had been fighting over who would contest.

Pawan Singh has alleged that his wife is pressurising him to get her an election ticket.

Today, Jyoti Singh told NDTV that she has prepared extensively and will contest if she wants, and that has nothing to do with Pawan Singh's election.

"I had helped him extensively last time, wearing out my slippers in the area... If I want to contest, I will. I have put in a lot of work and people know it," she said.

She also said she just wanted to meet her husband today but was denied permission to do so.

Pawan Singh, who was promptly dropped by the BJP last year over his controversial image, made a comeback to the party ahead of the elections in Bihar, which will begin on November 6.

After a series of meetings between Singh and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, there are reports that the party may field him from the Arrah assembly seat.

Earlier, Pawan Singh had shared a lengthy note in Hindi where he accused her of using him for political mileage.

"I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?" he had questioned.

Jyoti Singh had gone to meet her husband at his Lucknow residence today but the police refused to let her in.