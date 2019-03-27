Bhojpuri Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Joins BJP

Dinesh Lal Yadav ''Nirhua'' joined the party in oresence of Yogi Adityanath.

Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ''Nirhua'' joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

"I am joining BJP and will work as per the directives of the party," the Bhojpuri actor told news agency ANI.

The actor said he will fight the elections if the party decides to field him. He also batted for a second term for Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

A popular name in the Bhojpuri films industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav is a singer as well as a television presenter. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6 in 2012.

