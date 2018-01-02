"Fascist Vision," Says Rahul Gandhi Attacking BJP, RSS Over Pune Violence

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao countered Rahul Gandhi, saying that the comment over the violence in Pune was an example of the Congress' "incitement model".

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 02, 2018 22:58 IST
Bhima-Koregaon: Violence broke out over a Dalit rally in Pune opposed by right-wing groups.

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the violence in Pune over a Dalit rally, alleging that their "fascist vision" for India encouraged the oppression of the community.

He referred to the incidents of violence against Dalits at Una in Madhya Pradesh and in the Hyderabad Central University, besides yesterday's violence at the Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district of Maharashtra as "potent symbols" of the resistance to the RSS and the BJP.BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao countered the offensive, saying that the comment was an example of the Congress' "incitement model".Opposition leaders Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Sitaram Yechury of the Left also lashed out at the BJP over the incident.

"Maharashtra has a BJP government and they are responsible for the violence. It seems the RSS, BJP and other casteist powers are behind it," Mayawati, a powerful leader of the Dalit community, said.

In a tweet, Sitaram Yechury said, "The ideology of the RSS-BJP has always believed in suppressing those historically oppressed. This latest episode in Maharashtra, along with several others in the recent past just reinforces this."
 
pune dalit rally violence pti

Several vehicles were burnt in the violence that broke out over the Dalit rally in Pune.

At an event yesterday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, a man was killed and several others were seriously injured after violence erupted following an argument over the celebrations.

Dalits celebrate January 1 as "victory day," marking the Bhima-Koregaon battle, in which British troops made up of Dalits defeated so-called upper-caste Peshwa soldiers in 1818.

Some right-wing groups in Pune had opposed the celebrations of the "British" victory, which led to the arguments and violence yesterday.

Incidents of stone-throwing and vandalism were reported from Bhima-Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil, when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, the police had said.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra today, including in Mumbai, where the demonstrators staged a blocked rail lines at Chembur.

(With inputs from PTI)

