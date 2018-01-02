'Fascist Vision,' Says Rahul Gandhi Attacking BJP, RSS Over Pune Violence

Bhima-Koregaon: Violence broke out over a Dalit rally in Pune opposed by right-wing groups.

A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance. - Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 2, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's "APPEASEMENT MODEL" miserably failed in 2014 polls. For 2019,Rahul is working on an "INCITEMENT MODEL" provoking caste violence for cynical political gains. @OfficeOfRG Your cynical politics will lose again in the hands of @narendramodi ji's developmental politics. https://t.co/tFJcqleRaz - GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 2, 2018