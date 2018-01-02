Dalit Protesters Block Key Highway In Mumbai After Pune Violence: LIVE

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 02, 2018 16:59 IST
Bhima Koregaon violence: Dalit protesters blocked Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.

Mumbai:  Dalit groups blocked the arterial Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai after yesterday's violence during the event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune. Traffic came to a standstill at the key highway. One person died yesterday in the violence. The violence sparked off protests in various parts of the state today, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur.
 

Here are the live updates on the aftermath of the Bhima Koregaon anniversary violence:




Jan 02, 2018
16:59 (IST)
In the wake of clashes, special train services are being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd in Mumbai. All other services on Central Railway are running normally, news agency ANI reported. 

Jan 02, 2018
16:22 (IST)
Section 144 has not been imposed in Chembur or other parts of eastern suburbs, says Mumbai Police PRO: ANI
Jan 02, 2018
16:21 (IST)
All bus services from Pune to Ahemadnagar have resumed: ANI
Jan 02, 2018
16:20 (IST)
Scene from the highway earlier today.


Jan 02, 2018
16:06 (IST)
For several hours, the police had to block traffic on Pune-Ahmednagar highway to prevent the situation from escalating, shut down Internet services and restrict movement of people before the situation was brought under control.
Jan 02, 2018
16:06 (IST)
Dalit Protests Rock Mumbai, Schools Shut, Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 Imposed
In a tweet, the police said, "Don't believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It's moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media."
Jan 02, 2018
15:53 (IST)
Prohibitory orders to stop the gathering of more than four people were imposed in parts of Mumbai and several schools and colleges were shut. 
Jan 02, 2018
15:51 (IST)
The traffic on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai opened post-noon. 

Jan 02, 2018
15:44 (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.
Jan 02, 2018
15:37 (IST)
Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It's moving now.
