Dalit Protesters Block Key Highway In Mumbai After Pune Violence: LIVE

Bhima Koregaon violence: Dalit protesters blocked Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.

Here are the live updates on the aftermath of the Bhima Koregaon anniversary violence:

Dalit groups blocked the arterial Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai after yesterday's violence during the event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune. Traffic came to a standstill at the key highway. One person died yesterday in the violence. The violence sparked off protests in various parts of the state today, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur.