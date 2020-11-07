Tribal Activist, 83, Wants A Straw. Probe Agency Needs 20 Days To Respond

Stan Swamy, 83, is accused of instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence (File)

Father Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist arrested last month over his alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case, has moved the special court in Mumbai for permission to use a straw and sipper cup while drinking fluids.

Mr Swamy suffers from Parkinson's Disease - a debilitating disorder of central nervous system that can cause involuntary tremors, or muscular spasms - which makes carrying out even everyday actions, such as drinking, difficult. In addition, some patients also develop difficulty swallowing.

"I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson's," Mr Swamy, who has been kept at the Taloja Central Jail for nearly a month and is currently admitted to the prison hospital, said in his application before the court.

The NIA (National Investigation Agency), which arrested Mr Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on October 8, has sought 20 days time to respond to Mr Swamy's request for a straw.

The court, which must grant permission for materials to be sent from outside jail premises, has posted the matter for hearing on November 26.

Late last month a special NIA court rejected Mr Swamy's bail application, which had been filed on medical grounds. The NIA opposed bail, declaring that the octogenarian had been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and was therefore not allowed bail.

Violence had erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune city.

The NIA claims Mr Swamy is linked to CPI (Maoist) activities and had a role in instigating violence.

Mr Swamy's arrest in October was met with outrage across the country, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accusing the central government of "crossing all limits".

Others, including CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and DMK leader Kanimozhi, dubbed the arrest an attack on civil liberties.