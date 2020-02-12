Bhim Army Chief Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Review Reservation Verdict

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has filed a plea in Supreme Court.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its recent verdict on reservation in jobs for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In his plea, Mr Azad and co-petitioner Bahadur Abbas Naqvi claimed that the top court's verdict has given a "free hand" to the states to completely abolish reservations to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and economically weaker sections of society.

The top court ruling, that state government is not required to collect data on inadequate representation if decides not to provide reservation "will not only lead to further inequality but is also unconstitutional", Mr the plea seeking review said.

"The impugned judgment is not only sweeping in its scope, but has intermingled various propositions and laid down principles that are erroneous on the face of the record and severely detrimental to the interests of the SCs/STs," the petition said.

The petitioners claimed that the judgment will act as a "tool to exploit SCs, STs, OBCs and the economically weaker sections, causing further marginalisation within the society" and is against the Constitution which safeguards interests of these communities.