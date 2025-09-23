Lips Sealed With Glue, Stone Inside Mouth, Newborn Found Abandoned In Rajasthan Forest

A 15-day-old baby was found abandoned in a forest in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The baby's lips were sealed shut with glue, and when the person who found him managed to open the mouth, he found a stone inside it.

The stone was allegedly stuffed in his mouth to make sure he couldn't cry or make any sounds that would invite attention.

However, despite all the attempts to allegedly kill him, the child survived. A cattle herder spotted the child in the forest and removed the stone from his mouth. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident was reported from the Bijolia police station area of Bhilwara's Mandalgarh assembly constituency. Police reported that the child was found in the forest adjacent to the road in front of Sita Kund Temple.

Police are investigating the case and trying to locate the child's parents. They are reviewing the recent delivery report from nearby hospitals. They are also searching and interviewing people in the surrounding villages.