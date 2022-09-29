Bhavnagar Can Act As Metal Scrapping Centre For India And World: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the region is becoming a hub for the fulfilment of energy requirements. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Gujarat's Bhavnagar can emerge as a center for metal scrapping for India as well as other nations across the world.

The remarks of the Prime Minister came after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Bhavnagar.

"The new Vehicle Scrapping Policy can improve waste management in the country. Bhavnagar can emerge as a centre for metal scrapping for not just the country but for other nations across the world," PM Modi said.

"India will lead the charge in developing a robust circular economy. As Bhavnagar emerges as a scrapping hub, the metal from ships can be reused for large construction projects. This will create many opportunities for the youth," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Bhavnagar is emerging as an important region for port-led development.

"Multi-modal connectivity will play an important role in increasing maritime trade opportunities in the region," he said.

"The Renewable energy, Space and semiconductor industry being developed in Dholera will benefit Bhavnagar as well," PM Modi added.

Stating that the world needs a "reliable" supplier for containers, PM Modi said that the containers manufactured in Bhavnagar will not only meet this global demand but also create employment opportunities.

PM Modi said that the region is becoming a hub for the fulfilment of energy requirements of the country and Gujarat.

"Today the coastline of Gujarat is emerging as a synonym for renewable energy and hydrogen ecosystem. We have also tried to make Saurashtra an important centre of energy. Whatever is required to fulfil the energy requirements of Gujarat and the country, this region is becoming a big hub for it," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in the city. The port will be developed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore and will have the state-of-the-art infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will have an ultra-modern container terminal, multipurpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network.

PM Modi also inaugurated a regional science centre in Bhavnagar, spread over 20 acres and built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. The centre has several theme-based galleries including the marine aquatic gallery, automobile gallery, and the Nobel Prize gallery. The centre will provide a creative platform for children.

During the programme, the prime minister also inaugurated various other projects including package 7 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd.) project; and laid the foundation stone of projects including package 9 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat.

Prior to this, PM Modi held a roadshow. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the Prime Minister as his cavalcade moved forward.

