Probe Agency ED Summons Shiv Sena MP On Nov 24 In Money Laundering Case

This is the third summon by the agency to Bhavana Gawali.

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 24 in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

This is the third summon by the agency to Ms Gawali.

The ED had earlier summoned Ms Gawali on October 20 in connection with the case.

Saeed Khan was arrested by the ED on September 28. The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)