BJP Minister Rejects Shiv Sena's 'Big Movement' Plan In Goa Politics

Vishwajit Rane said no one wants to commit political suicide by joining Shiv Sena.

Goa BJP minister Vishwajit Rane today trashed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's prediction of a "big movement" in the coastal state's politics akin to the realignment of parties in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Calling the Sena a "third-class party", Mr Rane said all the 27 MLAs of BJP were happy with the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and there was no chance of political instability in Goa.

The Sena does not have any MLA in the 40-member Goa House.

"Shiv Sena is talking about forming a (non BJP) front in Goa. No one wants to commit political suicide by joining a third class party like the Shiv Sena," he said.

He said the BJP-led government in Goa faces hurdles like the mining ban, imposed last year following top court's order, but these would be overcome.

Rajya Sabha MP Mr Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said "you will soon see big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds".

Speaking on the Mahadayi river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, Mr Rane castigated the opposition Congress in the state claiming "those who have never seen the Mahadayi river are talking on it".