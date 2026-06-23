Bharat Tiwari Case: JDU, BJP Assure Fair Probe, Say No Injustice Will Be Done

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the BJP on Tuesday asserted that no injustice would be done to anyone in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent investigation under the state's 'sushasan' (good governance) framework.

Talking to IANS, JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that the state government has taken the matter seriously and initiated appropriate action.

"All the suspensions and disciplinary actions that have been taken, if you also look at the ADG's statement, he has not justified the role of the local police in handling the entire matter. Questions were being raised, and the state government has taken an important decision. A probe committee under a retired High Court judge is investigating the entire sequence of events. No injustice will be done to anyone in Bihar; this is the promise of a 'sushasan' government," he said.

Party MP Devesh Chandra Thakur urged people not to rush to conclusions and to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

"Questions should not be raised against the government at this stage. An unfortunate incident has occurred, and an inquiry has already been ordered. The High Court has also taken cognisance of the matter. We should wait for the findings of the investigation before making comments. That is my view," he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also assured that justice would be delivered.

"Bharat Tiwari will get complete justice. A judicial inquiry has already been ordered, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced it. People should wait until the investigation is completed before commenting on the matter, as there is considerable public anger regarding the encounter. We also express our condolences to Bharat Tiwari's family," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has intensified its investigation into the encounter case. Senior police officials stated that both scientific and judicial mechanisms are being employed to ensure a comprehensive and impartial inquiry.

Addressing a press briefing, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Sudhanshu Kumar said that the responsibility for conducting a detailed investigation has been entrusted to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Shahabad Range.

According to the ADG, modern forensic and scientific methods are being used to examine the circumstances surrounding the encounter. The probe includes Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysis, examination of technical and digital evidence, collection and verification of physical evidence, and scrutiny of available video footage and other relevant materials.

Police Headquarters is continuously monitoring the progress of the investigation. Acting on the directions of the state government, a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge has also been constituted to conduct an independent probe into the incident.

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