Case Filed Against Bihar Police Officers In Bharat Tiwari Encounter

An FIR was registered against several police officers in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged at the Shahpur police station on Monday on the basis of a written complaint filed by the deceased's mother, the SP office said in a statement.

The case names the then Jagdishpur SDPO, the then Shahpur SHO and other police personnel associated with the incident, according to the statement.

Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in the Shahpur police station area, was killed in the encounter on June 17.

The incident triggered a political row, with questions raised over the police's use of force. The state government on Saturday ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Tiwari's family met Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in Patna on Monday and sought his support in their fight for justice.

The family also urged Kishor to attend a panchayat meeting scheduled for June 24 over the incident.

"Kishor assured the family of all possible support in their fight for justice," a statement issued by the party said.

In its initial statement, police described Tiwari as "mentally unsound". His family members and others, however, described him as a public activist who regularly raised local issues with the administration.

A purported video circulating on social media appeared to show Tiwari throwing away his weapon before the encounter. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police had earlier claimed that Tiwari fired repeatedly at personnel, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, during which he sustained bullet injuries in his leg.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)