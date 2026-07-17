Bharat Tex 2026 Brings Rs 14,300-Crore Investment Commitments

More than 1.15 lakh people visited the third edition of Bharat Tex as the four-day global textile trade fair drew to a close on Friday, with leaders, participants, exhibitors and buyers hailing it.

Investment commitments worth Rs 14,300 crore were also made during the exhibition.

"The whole textile chain is here, from the smallest guy in fibre to yarn, fabric, and the ultimate value-added products of apparel and home furnishings. This has been a great event... and a great success for the industry," said Bharat Tex Trade Federation chairperson Narain Goenkaji.

His optimism was backed by impressive numbers shared by co-chairperson Bhadrej Doriaji:

Over 1,15,000 visitors, including over 11,000 buyers, nearly 6,000 of them international, representing 138 countries

1,617 exhibitors, with nearly 70 per cent MSMEs

905 first-time exporters, sending a clear sign of emerging enterprises finding their global launchpad

Over 28,500 pre-confirmed B2B meetings

Over 100 government-to-government and business-to-government engagements

Investment commitments worth approximately Rs 14,300 crore

As much as 75 per cent of exhibitors were repeat participants, while buyers from more than 19 countries explored everything from recycled fibres to artisanal khadi.

The press meet turned personal when exhibitors and buyers took the mic to share their stories.

Fatih, Sanco Group (Turkey), fourth-generation textile leader with 120 years of legacy, said, 'We have been purchasers of Indian materials for many years. We have now agreed to a $500 million investment in recycled materials in India. This is the future of the textile industry. We see a very promising textile industry here.'

Artul Agarwal from linen fabric and garment specialist said, "In just three years, Bharat Tex has become a powerful showcase for the entire value chain. The quality of customers this year was outstanding. The app helped, and with more AI integration, it will be even better."

The founder of Fabric Gold, a Jaipur-based block prints and digital prints specialist catering to Europe, UK, Brazil, Peru and beyond, was also among the participants.

"Bharat Tex has given us the opportunity to connect with buyers across the world. We can't wait for the next edition."

Doriaji noted that the true success of Bharat Tex lies not just in statistics but in "the quality of partnerships formed, the exchange of ideas, and the confidence shown by global buyers in Indian manufacturers, exporters, startups, artisans, and MSMEs."