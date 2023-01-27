Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Security At Congress Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi is in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Friday accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached near Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged security breach.

"Lapse in Shri Rahul Gandhi's security detail in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI's prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PMs and scores of leaders & we demand better security for the Yatris," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter.

"The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?" asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

"The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future," he tweeted.

The senior party leader also accused the authorities of playing with the security of Gandhi and Congress workers during the Yatra which is in its last phase now.

The Yatra is currently in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying Gandhi was forced to change his plans at the last moment due to this morning's "serious security lapse" at Qazigund.

