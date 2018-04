A local court today rejected the bail pleas of 12 accused in connection with the violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' on April 2.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankur Sharma rejected the bail pleas saying that there was no chance of bail in the case. According to prosecutor AK Sager, bail plea of four accused had already been rejected earlier by the court in connection with the violence during the Dalit agitation on April 2.Police have registered 43 cases and arrested more than 90 people in the case.