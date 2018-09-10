Bharat Bandh Successful And Peaceful In BJP-Ruled Rajasthan

Schools and markets remained closed for the bandh

Schools and markets remained closed Monday in Rajasthan during an opposition-sponsored Bharat Bandh in protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The Congress held demonstrations and rallies in various districts including the state capital where PCC president Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande led the protest march.

"Public has supported the bandh and we are getting a good response from all cities and towns. The state government has reduced only four per cent VAT on diesel and petrol which is insufficient and the government will have to provide more relief to public," Sachin Pilot told reporters.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said the support received for the bandh is a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Fuel prices have disturbed the budget of every household. The huge response for the bandh call across the country is a clear message for the prime minister," he said.

Other party leaders, including former PCC president CP Joshi, district Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were present in the rally.

Schools also remained closed in the view of the Bharat bandh, which is largely peaceful as no untoward incident occurred.