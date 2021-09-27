Congress, Left Parties Join Farmers' Bharat Bandh Protest In Telangana

The opposition activists slammed the NDA government over the three agri laws

Activists of the Congress, Left parties, TDP and others on Monday held protests at various places in Telangana in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Raising slogans against the NDA government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana, the opposition activists organised protests outside bus stations at different places in the state to prevent the buses from plying.

Protests were held in the districts of Vanaparthi, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad and others.

Former Congress MLA Rammohan Reddy, along with leaders of other opposition parties, held a protest at Parigi.

The opposition activists slammed the NDA government over the three agri laws, attempts to "sell off" PSUs and rising fuel prices.

Saying that the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala extended cooperation to the bandh, state Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi hit out at the TRS government for allegedly taking the opposition workers into custody at different places when they sought to organise protests.

This action by police shows that the TRS and BJP have a tacit understanding, he claimed.

RTC sources said the bandh had no major impact on bus services in the morning hours.

